Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

