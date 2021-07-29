Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.17.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.68 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.