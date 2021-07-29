Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $59.91.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after acquiring an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

