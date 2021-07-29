Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis Sells 2,841 Shares of Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David D. Petratis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.59 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 4,115.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

