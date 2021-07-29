Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 target price on Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $395,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

