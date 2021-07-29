Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $197.00. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $271.29.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.