Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Alkermes stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,845. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,686,156 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

