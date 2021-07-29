Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 87,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

