Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $56.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $678.00. 66,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,848. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.73. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

