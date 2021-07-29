Alico (ALCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, analysts expect Alico to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.50. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

