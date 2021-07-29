Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,054.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

