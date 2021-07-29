Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.95. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.78, with a volume of 94,506 shares.

AD.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$787.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

