Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease underperformed its industry in the past year, primarily due to pandemic-led weakness in lease demand. Moreover, the company anticipates its collection rate to remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. While the company expects aircraft sales activity to increase in 2021 compared with the year-ago levels, it does not expect the same to return to pre-pandemic levels in the year The increase in operating expenses are concerning as well. However, we are impressed by Air Lease’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. In November 2020, Air Lease's board approved a 7% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 16 cents per share. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also appreciative. The company's liquidity position is also praiseworthy.”

Shares of NYSE AL traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,881. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

