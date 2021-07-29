Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$25.45 by ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.72.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$24.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.48 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.39. The firm has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.