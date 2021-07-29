Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

