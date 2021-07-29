Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

AEM stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 254,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,386. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

