Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF remained flat at $$26.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

