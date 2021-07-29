Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%.

NYSE:AMG traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.18. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

