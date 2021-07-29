Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AMG opened at $155.83 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMG. raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

