Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) Head to Head Survey

CurAegis Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRGS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CurAegis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91%

0.1% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of CurAegis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CurAegis Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CurAegis Technologies $10,000.00 25.73 -$4.28 million N/A N/A Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A

Aeva Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CurAegis Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

CurAegis Technologies has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CurAegis Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CurAegis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 100.80%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than CurAegis Technologies.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats CurAegis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CurAegis Technologies Company Profile

CurAegis Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and marketing of technologies in the areas of wellness, safety, and power. The company was formerly known as Torvec, Inc. and changed its name to CurAegis Technologies, Inc. in June 2016. CurAegis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

