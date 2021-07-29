Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 1st quarter worth about $45,032,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 308,977 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

