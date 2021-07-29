Aegis Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $49.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target increased by Aegis from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 28,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.71.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

