Aecon Group’s (ARE) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

TSE ARE opened at C$20.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$13.15 and a 1-year high of C$20.88.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.79%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.