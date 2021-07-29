Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 508 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total transaction of $28,749,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.35.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $13.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.81. 887,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

