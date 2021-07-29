Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.6% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $452.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,734. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.14. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $282.36 and a 1-year high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

