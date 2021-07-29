Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after acquiring an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.50. 156,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,531. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.90 and a one year high of $442.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

