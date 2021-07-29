Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 10,271 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,688 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.28. 129,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $398.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

