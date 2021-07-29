Advisory Services Network LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.86. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

