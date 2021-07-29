Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 159,559 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 159,559 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,317,088. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

