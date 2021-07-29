AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.79. 15,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 25,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000.

