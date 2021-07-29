Advisor Partners LLC Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $586,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

TM traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.50. 1,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,025. The company has a market cap of $253.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.12. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.73. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

