Advisor Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

