Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $4,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,077. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

