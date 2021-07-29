Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $184.92 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

