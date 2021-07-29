AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASIX stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $885.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

