Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $100.56 and last traded at $100.51, with a volume of 930783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

