Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.81.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.