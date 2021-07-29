ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of ETR ADV opened at €12.98 ($15.27) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.72. The firm has a market cap of $655.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a fifty-two week high of €13.54 ($15.93). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

