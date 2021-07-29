ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 249,410 shares.The stock last traded at $22.15 and had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

