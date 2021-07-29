ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of ADiTx Therapeutics stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). As a group, analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

