AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect AdaptHealth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

