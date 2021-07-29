Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 202 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $12.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

