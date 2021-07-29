ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE ACR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,521. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 243.37 and a quick ratio of 243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a PE ratio of 251.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $11,336,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $11,043,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $4,120,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $3,175,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,582,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.