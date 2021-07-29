Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 157.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

