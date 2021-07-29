ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.63. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

