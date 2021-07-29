Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $316.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

