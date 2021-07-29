Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Up 110.6% in July

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,700 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACPGF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Acacia Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Acacia Pharma Group

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

