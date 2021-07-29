Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Announces Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

