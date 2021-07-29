ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 30.38.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.