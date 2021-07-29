AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.